'Where there’s smoke, there’s fire' - Nuno admits relationship with Forest owner is not good

NOTTINGHAM FOREST BOSS Nuno Espirito Santo has cast doubt over his future after admitting “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” amid rumours about his job.

Speculation is rife that the Portuguese’s position is under threat after his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has deteriorated.

Nuno, who was handed a new contract in June after guiding Forest into Europe last term, was seemingly accepting that his time at the club could be over after saying his connection with Marinakis has changed.

“We know each other very well, and we have all been in the industry for a while now,” he said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at Crystal Palace.

“And where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I know how things work, but I’m here to do my job.

“I understand, because I’m worried. I’m the first one to be worried. I’m the first one to be concerned.”

The cracks in the relationship started to show last week when Nuno criticised Forest’s summer transfer activity, saying the club had wasted a good chance and he was concerned for the season.

They have since spent almost £100 million (€115m) in bringing in James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close,” Nuno added. “This season, not so well. No, it’s not (good).

“I don’t know exactly, but I’m being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know.

“I always believe that dialogue and what you say or your opinion, is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us, but our relations have changed.

“I’m being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same.

“The reason behind it, I don’t know.

“The reality is that is not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it’s not so good.”