More disruption for the O'Byrne Cup as Laois-Carlow tie postponed

THE O’BYRNE CUP continues to face disruption with Laois-Carlow the latest game to be hit.

The tie, fixed for Stradbally this evening, will now not take place according to the Leinster Council who added that it will be “rescheduled for the weekend”, with details to be confirmed later today.

Kildare yesterday withdrew from an O’Byrne Cup fixture, following in the footsteps of Louth.

The Lilywhites were due to face Westmeath in Kinnegad tonight, but the Leinster Council circulated an email informing of the game’s cancellation yesterday morning. “Kildare are unable to fulfil the fixture,” it added.

Glen Ryan’s side were unable to reach the semi-finals of the competition after defeat to Louth last weekend, and the game was due to be a dead-rubber.

It was reported that Kildare cannot complete their campaign due to players preparing for exams, upcoming Sigerson Cup commitments and wishing to focus on National League preparations.

Yesterday, Mickey Harte’s Louth opted out of their own Wednesday night game against Wexford in Hollymount amidst similar circumstances.

Just two games from an originally planned five are now due to take place tonight, with Dublin to face Offaly at Parnell Park and Meath taking on Longford in Asbourne (both 8pm).