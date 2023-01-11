Advertisement
Wednesday 11 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Read Next
More Stories
Oisin Keniry/INPHO Carlow v Laois will not take place tonight.
# Game off
More disruption for the O'Byrne Cup as Laois-Carlow tie postponed
Just two of five planned fixtures will go ahead tonight.
1.3k
1
1 hour ago

THE O’BYRNE CUP continues to face disruption with Laois-Carlow the latest game to be hit. 

The tie, fixed for Stradbally this evening, will now not take place according to the Leinster Council who added that it will be “rescheduled for the weekend”, with details to be confirmed later today. 

Kildare yesterday withdrew from an O’Byrne Cup fixture, following in the footsteps of Louth.

The Lilywhites were due to face Westmeath in Kinnegad tonight, but the Leinster Council circulated an email informing of the game’s cancellation yesterday morning. “Kildare are unable to fulfil the fixture,” it added.

Glen Ryan’s side were unable to reach the semi-finals of the competition after defeat to Louth last weekend, and the game was due to be a dead-rubber.

It was reported that Kildare cannot complete their campaign due to players preparing for exams, upcoming Sigerson Cup commitments and wishing to focus on National League preparations.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Yesterday, Mickey Harte’s Louth opted out of their own Wednesday night game against Wexford in Hollymount amidst similar circumstances.

Just two games from an originally planned five are now due to take place tonight, with Dublin to face Offaly at Parnell Park and Meath taking on Longford in Asbourne (both 8pm). 

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     