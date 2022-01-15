Dublin, Offaly and Laois enjoy O'Byrne Cup wins

THERE WERE WINS for Dublin, Offaly and Laois in the O’Byrne Cup today.

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin sealed their place in the semi-finals with their their third victory of the pre-season tournament.

Five starters from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo, James McCarthy, Eoin Murchan, Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Howard and Paddy Small were on the first 15 as they defeated Longford by 0-16 to 0-5. Small was forced off injured after 24 minutes, while former U20 hotshot Ciaran Archer also started and finished with two points.

The Sky Blues topped Group A ahead of Offaly, who sealed their second straight win with an 0-15 to 2-6 defeat of Louth to finish second in the group.

Advertisement

Both Offaly and Louth left their number 23 free as a mark of respect to Ashling Murphy, who was murdered in Tullamore on Wednesday.

Play comes to a halt in the 23rd Minute here in Pairc Mhúire, in tribute to the late Ashling Murphy, who tragically lost her life this week. The thoughts of all in Louth GAA are with Ashling’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. @Offaly_GAA pic.twitter.com/gwIFuNmqAV — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) January 15, 2022

After 23 minutes the game came to a halt in tribute to the schoolteacher. Offaly led by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time and despite second-half goals from Leonard Grey and Ryan Burns, the Faithful prevailed.

Meanwhile, Laois enjoyed a 2-14 to 1-11 Group B win against Wicklow, with Sean Moore and Evan O’Carroll providing the goals.

Wexford could top the group ahead of Billy Sheehan’s side and advance to the last four if they defeat Meath in their 5pm showdown.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

O’Byrne Cup results

Dublin 0-16 Longford 0-5

Offaly 0-15 Louth 2-6

Laois 2-14 Wicklow 1-11

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!