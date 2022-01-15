Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 15 January 2022
Dublin, Offaly and Laois enjoy O'Byrne Cup wins

Wexford play Meath in the final group game this evening.

Dublin’s James McCarthy.
Image: Ashley Cahill/INPHO
Image: Ashley Cahill/INPHO

THERE WERE WINS for Dublin, Offaly and Laois in the O’Byrne Cup today.

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin sealed their place in the semi-finals with their their third victory of the pre-season tournament.

Five starters from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo, James McCarthy, Eoin Murchan, Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Howard and Paddy Small were on the first 15 as they defeated Longford by 0-16 to 0-5. Small was forced off injured after 24 minutes, while former U20 hotshot Ciaran Archer also started and finished with two points.

The Sky Blues topped Group A ahead of Offaly, who sealed their second straight win with an 0-15 to 2-6 defeat of Louth to finish second in the group. 

Both Offaly and Louth left their number 23 free as a mark of respect to Ashling Murphy, who was murdered in Tullamore on Wednesday.

After 23 minutes the game came to a halt in tribute to the schoolteacher. Offaly led by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time and despite second-half goals from Leonard Grey and Ryan Burns, the Faithful prevailed. 

Meanwhile, Laois enjoyed a 2-14 to 1-11 Group B win against Wicklow, with Sean Moore and Evan O’Carroll providing the goals.

Wexford could top the group ahead of Billy Sheehan’s side and advance to the last four if they defeat Meath in their 5pm showdown.

O’Byrne Cup results 

Dublin 0-16 Longford 0-5
Offaly 0-15 Louth 2-6
Laois 2-14 Wicklow 1-11

