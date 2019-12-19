This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 19 December, 2019
O'Connor brothers fill Ulster's second row for RDS clash with Leinster

Alan will make his 100th appearance for his adopted province while younger brother David earns his first start.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 12:16 PM
25 minutes ago 1,003 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4941221
Alan O'Connor makes a carry against Quins.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Alan O'Connor makes a carry against Quins.
Alan O'Connor makes a carry against Quins.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DAVID AND ALAN O’Connor, adopted Ulster locks at different ends of the experience curve, will both start in the second row for tomorrow’s visit to face their native province at the RDS (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

The elder of the Skerries brothers, Alan, will make his 100th appearance for Ulster while David wins his first start in a much-changed Ulster side to begin the seasonal inter-pros.

Matt Faddes is the only man carried over from the starting XV who defeated Harlequins in London last week. He starts in the centre alongside Angus Curtis while Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle and Angus Kernohan fill the back three places.

The northern province have won five matches on the trot since their last inter-pro away trip to Munster in early November. To extend that run this shadow side must inflict a first loss of the season on high-flying Leinster, who begin the weekend with an eight-point advantage over Ulster at the top of Pro14 Conference B.

Ex-Munster man Bill Johnston takes the reins at out-half, with promising talents from last year’s Ireland U20 crop Stewart Moore and Azur Allison among the replacements.

Ulster

15. Rob Lyttle
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Matt Faddes
12. Angus Curtis
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Bill Johnston
9. David Shanahan

1. Andrew Warwick
2. Adam McBurney
3. Tom O’Toole
4. David O’Connor
5. Alan O’Connor (Capt)
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Greg Jones

Replacements

16. John Andrew
17. Kyle McCall
18. Ross Kane
19. Jack Regan
20. Azur Allison
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Stewart Moore
23 Ethan McIlroy

