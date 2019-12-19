O'Connor brothers fill Ulster's second row for RDS clash with Leinster

DAVID AND ALAN O’Connor, adopted Ulster locks at different ends of the experience curve, will both start in the second row for tomorrow’s visit to face their native province at the RDS (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

The elder of the Skerries brothers, Alan, will make his 100th appearance for Ulster while David wins his first start in a much-changed Ulster side to begin the seasonal inter-pros.

Matt Faddes is the only man carried over from the starting XV who defeated Harlequins in London last week. He starts in the centre alongside Angus Curtis while Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle and Angus Kernohan fill the back three places.

The northern province have won five matches on the trot since their last inter-pro away trip to Munster in early November. To extend that run this shadow side must inflict a first loss of the season on high-flying Leinster, who begin the weekend with an eight-point advantage over Ulster at the top of Pro14 Conference B.

Ex-Munster man Bill Johnston takes the reins at out-half, with promising talents from last year’s Ireland U20 crop Stewart Moore and Azur Allison among the replacements.

Ulster

15. Rob Lyttle

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Matt Faddes

12. Angus Curtis

11. Angus Kernohan

10. Bill Johnston

9. David Shanahan

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Adam McBurney

3. Tom O’Toole

4. David O’Connor

5. Alan O’Connor (Capt)

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Greg Jones

Replacements

16. John Andrew

17. Kyle McCall

18. Ross Kane

19. Jack Regan

20. Azur Allison

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Stewart Moore

23 Ethan McIlroy