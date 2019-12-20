This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I’m obviously not learning from my past mistakes because it was there for the taking'

Limerick’s Willie O’Connor was left to rue a costly error against favourite Gerwyn Price.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 11:01 AM
Willie O'Connor in action at the Alexandra Palace.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Willie O'Connor in action at the Alexandra Palace.
Willie O'Connor in action at the Alexandra Palace.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LIMERICK’S WILLIE O’CONNOR admitted he was ‘gutted’ after an error turned the tide in his PDC World Darts Championship clash with Gerwyn Price last night.

O’Connor was beaten by 3-2 by Price, but had put himself in a great position after hitting eight 180s at the Alexandra Palace.

Having left himself with four in the fifth leg, O’Connor miscounted and went for double one instead of double two. Price took advantage to close out the contest and win the match.

“I’m gutted to be honest. I’m obviously not learning from my past mistakes because it was there for the taking,” O’Connor told the Dan Darts Dawson Podcast.

“I thought I wanted double two…I’m not sure. I thought I saw two on the board. To move forward you have to take opportunities and I had enough opportunities to move forward and I didn’t take them.”

Price said that he quickly realised O’Connor’s error at the time.

“After he threw his first dart [at double one], I was like ‘happy days’. I knew he was going for the wrong shot,” Price said.

“You need a little bit of luck like that, and I wasn’t going to tap him on the shoulder and say, ‘you’re going for the wrong shot’. But I had a little bit of luck there and you need that sometimes.”

