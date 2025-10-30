Offaly call on GAA to 'begin process' of ending Allianz sponsorship

OFFALY GAA PASSED a motion on Tuesday evening calling on the GAA to “begin the process of ending all commercial involvement” with Allianz.

In August, a petition signed by close to 800 current and former Gaelic games stars called on the association to drop Allianz as a sponsor, which led to the GAA referring the issue to their newly-constituted Ethics and Integrity Committee last month.

A United Nations report published in July identified Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary PIMCO, among the companies and corporations which hold Israeli war bonds.

The GAA’s current sponsorship deal with Allianz’s Irish division is set to continue until 2030, making it one of the longest running sponsorships in Irish sport, having been in place since 1993. Allianz are also the underwriters for all GAA’s clubs and grounds.

The Ethics and Integrity Committee has not yet issued any update on its deliberations. However, parallel to this, Ferbane GAA brought a motion to Tuesday’s meeting of the Offaly County Committee to urge Croke Park to end the GAA’s association with Allianz.

In debating the motion, the GAA’s previous track record in distancing itself from the smoking, alcohol and gambling industries was highlighted as evidence of adopting proper ethical positions in the past, in spite of the cost implications to the organisation.

In the main, there was consensus on the principle of the motion. However, a view also emerged that any decision should be deferred until the Ethics and Integrity Committee had issued its findings.

Pat Teehan, Offaly CCC Secretary and former Chairperson of Leinster GAA, made a counter-proposal to defer until after that committee’s findings were issued.

However, that counter-proposal was defeated and so the motion was adopted.