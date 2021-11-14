Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 14 November 2021
Portarlington win second Laois title in three months, Tullamore celebrate Offaly glory

Shelmaliers in Wexford, Rathvilly in Carlow and Dicksboro in Kilkenny are also celebrating senior titles tonight.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 7:18 PM
Kevin O'Brien was part of the winning Tullamore side today (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PORTARLINGTON ARE CELEBRATING another Laois senior football title success tonight, strikingly for the second time in three months.

After winning the long-delayed 2020 decider in August, Portarlington struck gold again this afternoon with their 4-9 to 0-6 success over Portlaoise.

Nearby in Offaly, Tullamore are celebrating their first senior football title since 2013 after they made no mistake in the replay against Rhode.

After being caught in the drawn game with a dramatic late goal from Niall McNamee, Tullamore also conceded late on here with Anton Sullivan netting from a penalty.

But Tullamore were in control at that stage and ran out 0-9 to 1-4 winners after a powerful last quarter display.

In Wexford, Shelmaliers are again celebrating senior football glory while Rathvilly were crowned Carlow senior football kingpins. St Loman’s and Garrycastle must meet again after drawing in the Westmeath decider.

Kildalkey booked their place in the Meath senior hurling final with an eight-point success over Trim and in the decider, they will meet Kiltale who saw off Ratoath yesterday. In Kilkenny camogie, Dicksboro are celebrating after a one-point victory ovr Piltown in their senior final.

More to follow…

GAA Club Results

  • Carlow SFC final: Rathvilly 2-12 Éire Óg 1-10
  • Laois SFC final: Portarlington 4-9 Portlaoise 0-6
  • Meath SHC final: Kildalkey 1-18 Trim 0-13
  • Offaly SFC final replay: Tullamore 0-9 Rhode 1-4 
  • Westmeath SFC final: Garrycastle 0-13 St Loman’s Mullingar 0-13
  • Wexford SFC final: Shelmaliers 2-11 Gusserane O’Rahilly’s 1-10
  • Kilkenny senior camogie final: Dicksboro 0-15 Piltown 2-8

