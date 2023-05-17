Adam Screeney the match-winner as Offaly clinch thriller with Wexford

Leinster U-20 hurling championship final

Offaly 1-21

Wexford 0-22

Paul Keane reports from Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow

ADAM SCREENEY PLAYED a pivotal role with 1-12 for Offaly to help secure a first Leinster U-20 hurling title since 2000.

A beaten All-Ireland minor finalist last year, Screeney stole the Man of the Match award as Offaly held off a brave Wexford challenge to claim their sixth title at the grade and a 27 May All-Ireland final clash with Cork.

More to follow…

Offaly scorers: Adam Screeney 1-12 (0-8f, 1 65), Dan Ravenhill 0-3 (0-1f), Dan Bourke 0-2, Conor Doyle 0-2, Charlie Mitchell 0-1, Cathal King 0-1.

Wexford scorers: Cian Byrne 0-14 (0-10f), Cillian Byrne 0-2, Corey Byrne Dunbar 0-1, Darragh Carley 0-1, Sean Rowley 0-1, Luke Murphy 0-1, JJ Twamley 0-1, Dylan Purcell 0-1.

OFFALY

1. Mark Troy (Durrow)

2. Patrick Taaffe (Belmont)

3. James Mahon (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

4. Brecon Kavanagh (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

5. Luke Watkins (Shinrone)

6. Sam Bourke (Durrow)

7. Ter Guinan (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

8. Colin Spain (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

9. Cathal King (Carrig & Riverstown)

11. Cormac Egan (Tullamore)

13. Dan Ravenhill (Durrow)

12. Conor Doyle (Clara)

15. Adam Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

14. Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey – Captain)

10. Dan Bourke (Durrow)

Subs:

19. Barry Egan (Clara) for King 56

WEXFORD

1. Derry Mahon (HWH Bunclody)

2. Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh)

3. Eoin Whelan (St Mogue’s, Fethard)

4. Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn)

7. Conor Foley (Horeswood

9. Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown – Captain)

6. Michael Dundon (Clongeen)

8. Sean Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

20. Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross)

14. Shamey O’Hagan (Buffers Alley)

11. Corey Byrne Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s)

12. Jack Redmond (Rathnure St Anne’s)

10. Cian Byrne (St Mogue’s, Fethard)

13. Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers)

15. Cillian Byrne (St Mogue’s, Fethard)

Subs:

5. Dylan Purcell (Duffry Rovers) for Murphy 22

18. JJ Twamley (Naomh Eanna) for Redmond h/t

17. Darragh Farrell (HWH Bunclody) for Dundon 49

22. Oisin Pepper (Rapparees) for Murphy 57

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).