Ogbene 'unlikely' to play again this season after surgery on Achilles tear

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE IS ‘unlikely’ to play again this season after tearing his Achilles in action for Ipswich Town last weekend.

Ogbene suffered the injury during Ipswich’s 4-3 Premier League loss at Brentford last weekend.

Advertisement

Manager Kieran McKenna confirmed today, at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game against Leicester City, that the 27-year-old has undergone surgery and is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

"Chieo had surgery on an Achilles tear yesterday and it went well. It's unlikely that he'll play any more football this season, though."



Kieran McKenna on Chieo Ogbene.



We're with you all the way, Chieo. 💙 pic.twitter.com/M7ek6S38jg — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) November 1, 2024

“Chieo had a surgery yesterday, it was an Achilles tear.

“The surgery went well, he’s a really positive guy. He’s in good spirits but of course, with that type of injury, it means that it’ll be unlikely he’ll play any or much football this season.

“A lot of it now will be preparing for next season and anything beyond that would be a bonus.”

The news is a significant blow to Ireland with Ogbene a now established member of a squad that faces Nations League games against Finland on 14 November and England on 17 November.