Dublin: 1°C Monday 17 January 2022
Geelong 'respect' Oisín Mullin's decision to stay in Ireland

The Mayo star has turned down a move to the AFL.

By Emma Duffy Monday 17 Jan 2022, 9:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,252 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5656787
Staying put: Oisin Mullin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Staying put: Oisin Mullin.
Staying put: Oisin Mullin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AFL CLUB GEELONG Cats say they “respect” the decision of Oisín Mullin, while wishing the Mayo star well in the future.

News broke on these shores last night that the two-time Young Footballer of the Year had turned down an AFL move to remain in Ireland.

The 21-year-old was set for a venture to Australia, with Geelong publicly confirming that he had signed a rookie contract and unveiling his squad number for the 2022 season.

But in a statement issued by Mayo GAA on Sunday evening, Mullin announced his decision to stay on home soil and commit to the Green and Red cause.

In a release of their own overnight, Geelong revealed that Mullin had shared his plans with the AFL club, and included a few words from list manager Andrew Mackie.

“Oisín Mullin today advised the club that he will remain in Ireland to play in the GAA with Mayo rather than take up an opportunity to play with the Cats,” a statement read.

Mackie added: “Moving to a new country to take up a new game is a significant decision, and we respect the fact that Oisín has decided to remain at home.

“We have enjoyed getting to know Oisín through this process and wish him well with Mayo as they seek an All-Ireland title. We hope he can achieve his goals both on and off the field.”

Mayo great Cora Staunton, who stars in the AFLW with Greater Western Syndey [GWS] Giants, spoke about the situation on Off The Ball AM today.

“It’s huge news here in the AFL media,” she said, “but it’s a huge boost to Mayo and their aspirations to win Sam.”

Kilmaine clubman Mullin was part of the Mayo panels that reached the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland finals, starting both Croke Park deciders.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

