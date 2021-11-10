AFL move confirmed for Mayo's 2020 Young Footballer of the Year

MAYO STAR DEFENDER Oisín Mullin has officially signed an AFL deal with Geelong, the club has announced.

Mullin’s move, which was first reported by The42, sees the 2020 Young Footballer of the Year join Geelong as a category B rookie.

The Kilmaine player has been linked with a move Down Under for two years and his absence will be a huge blow for All-Ireland finalists Mayo heading into the 2022 season.

In 2019, Mullin attended a combine in DCU and was subsequently part of a group which was invited to Melbourne for further trials and club visits. Frank Irwin, Ultan Kelm and Cillian Rouine were also due to travel, but the trip was cancelled due to Covid.

Mullin will join fellow Irish stars Mark O’Connor, Zach Tuohy and fellow Mayo star Rachel Kearns at Geelong.

“Oisin is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL,” Geelong’s recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells said about their latest Irish recruit, who has been nominated for the Young Footballer of the Year award again, as well as an All-Star.

“Oisin has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football.”