Former Ireland U21 winger completes loan move to Sheffield Wednesday

Olamide Shodipo has joined the Owls on a season-long deal from Queens Park Rangers.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 3:57 PM
28 minutes ago 1,155 Views 2 Comments
Shodipo won six Ireland U21 caps.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY HAVE announced the loan signing of Olamide Shodipo from Queens Park Rangers.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 winger will spend the 2021-22 season with the Owls, who are preparing to play in League One following their relegation from the Championship.

Shodipo impressed in League One last season, scoring 13 goals while on loan at Oxford United to help the club reach the play-offs.

The 24-year-old’s temporary move to Darren Moore’s side will see him link up with former QPR team-mate Massimo Luongo.

“I’m really happy to join,” said Shodipo, who has made 32 first-team appearances for QPR since his debut in August 2016.

“I’ve heard so many good things about [Sheffield Wednesday]. I know Massimo Luongo and he’s said some really good things.

“It’s a big club, the fans are immense and I’m looking forward to working with Darren Moore. I want to come and help the team as much as possible and aim for promotion.” 

Born in Leixlip, Shodipo moved to London at the age of two. He first represented Ireland at U19 level, before winning six caps for the U21s under Noel King.  

