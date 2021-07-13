Giroud close to joining AC Milan from Chelsea - reports

FRENCH CENTRE FORWARD Olivier Giroud, currently at Chelsea, is close to signing a two-year contract with AC Milan, Italian media report.

“Giroud is expected to be in Italy on Thursday to undergo medicals and sign the contract,” wrote Sky Sport on its website.

The daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported that the deal will be worth €3million per season to Giroud while Chelsea will receive a €1m transfer fee .

It wrote that AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is “eagerly awaiting his arrival” of the 34-year-old, as the team’s star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is 39 and underwent knee surgery in Rome in June, “is still uncertain” for the coming season.

