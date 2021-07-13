Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

Giroud close to joining AC Milan from Chelsea - reports

The 34-year-old Frenchman looks set to move to Serie A.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 1:57 PM
20 minutes ago 396 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5494004
Olivier Giroud lining out for France.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Olivier Giroud lining out for France.
Olivier Giroud lining out for France.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

FRENCH CENTRE FORWARD Olivier Giroud, currently at Chelsea, is close to signing a two-year contract with AC Milan, Italian media report.

“Giroud is expected to be in Italy on Thursday to undergo medicals and sign the contract,” wrote Sky Sport on its website.

The daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported that the deal will be worth €3million per season to Giroud while Chelsea will receive a €1m transfer fee .

It wrote that AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is “eagerly awaiting his arrival” of the 34-year-old, as the team’s star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is 39 and underwent knee surgery in Rome in June, “is still uncertain” for the coming season.

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie