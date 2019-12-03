This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Horgan says Finn Harps are a 'savage attraction' as he agrees new two-year deal as manager

The Donegal club maintained their status as a Premier Division side with a play-off win over Drogheda United last season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,124 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4917114
Ollie Horgan was appointed at Finn Harps in 2013.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ollie Horgan was appointed at Finn Harps in 2013.
Ollie Horgan was appointed at Finn Harps in 2013.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

OLLIE HORGAN HAS agreed a new two-year contract as manager of Finn Harps as he declared the club are a “savage attraction” for players wanting to make their mark in the League of Ireland.

Horgan also has the option of a third-year on the deal that was announced earlier this evening.

The Harps boss secured his side’s status as a Premier Division side following the play-off win over Drogheda United but he must do a rebuilding job with his squad to get them ready for the 2020 campaign. 

Goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher, defender Keith Cowan and striker Nathan Boyle have all left Dongeal but Horgan feels that his squad are up for the challenge of another season in the Premier Division.

“It won’t be for the lack of effort or journeys on our part, it’s a huge task, a huge challenge but we’re not afraid of that challenge.

“We start pre-season on 2 January and we need to get it right. There is no point taking in numbers for the sake it, we’ll put together a squad and see where it takes us,” Horgan told Highland Radio. 

“We want lads that want to play for Finn Harps and have hunger and desire, whatever the age. Be it the likes of the U19s that have come through or the likes of Raff Cretaro at 37 or 38 years of age. People that want to be here.

“It’s hard going but it’s a savage opportunity to be in the Premier Division and it’s brilliant to be in it again.

“With the numbers that we have, some of the young fellas will have to step up to show they’re Premier Division footballers. We can only do it in moderate numbers, we can’t throw a whole lot in in the one go or it would be unfair on them.

“We’re in the Premier Division and it’s a savage attraction for any age of a player,” Horgan continued.

“It’s a massive attraction to be able to play in the Premier Division, a lot of the games are televised, you’re playing against serious, full-time sides and it’s a challenge. We are certainly up for it.”

