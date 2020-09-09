This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

Villa smash transfer record with €30m purchase of Brentford striker Watkins

The 24-year-old is reunited with manager Dean Smith after signing a five-year deal.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 12:46 PM
23 minutes ago 767 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5200047
Watkins is excited to work with Dean Smith (left) again.
Image: Twitter/Aston Villa
Watkins is excited to work with Dean Smith (left) again.
Watkins is excited to work with Dean Smith (left) again.
Image: Twitter/Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA HAVE completed the signing of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Villa Park in what is reported to be a club-record £28 million (€30m) deal that could potentially rise to £33m (€36m).

Watkins, 24, scored 26 goals last season in a campaign that saw the Bees reach the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The move reunites Watkins with Villa boss Dean Smith, who was Brentford manager when he joined the London club from Exeter in 2017.

Smith said: “Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country and we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt.

He is a hugely determined character who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level.”

Villa had been looking to bolster their firepower after only securing Premier League survival on the final day of last season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They had been linked with Callum Wilson prior to his move from Bournemouth to Newcastle earlier this week.

Watkins said: “I am so excited to join Aston Villa and to reunite with Dean Smith as my head coach.

“I cannot wait to wear the famous claret and blue in the Premier League. I want to do something special here and score some goals.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie