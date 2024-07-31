Olympic Breakfast: Ireland could be set for medal number 3 today after swimmers' heroics

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

DAY FOUR is a tough act to follow after the heroics in the pool last night.

Daniel Wiffen’s magnificent gold, coupled with Mona McSharry’s brilliant bronze on Monday, means Ireland are 14th in the overall Paris 2024 medal table at the time of writing.

Can any other Irish athletes emulate those remarkable feats? Kellie Harrington is one win away from joining the swimming duo on the list of medal winners from Paris 2024.

Read on to find out how the rest of Wednesday is looking.

Which Irish athletes are competing – and when can I watch them?

Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Badminton: Nhat Nguyen is in action early doors. He takes on Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at 8.20am in the Men’s Singles, Group P encounter. Meanwhile, following an agonising defeat on Tuesday, at roughly 1pm, Rachael Darragh is set to compete against Carolina Marin of Spain in a Group L match.

Rowing: It’s a busy day for Ireland’s rowers. First up are Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney in semi-final 2 of the Men’s Pair (M2-) at 9.44am. At 10.04am, in the Women’s Pair (W2-), Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh compete in semi-final 2. At 10.14am, the Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls (LM2x) semi-final 1 takes place. And that is followed by the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls, (LW2x), semi-final 2 at 10.44am.

Swimming: Mona McSharry is back in action in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke heat 1/3 at 10am. If the Sligo swimmer can secure a top-16 finish, she will return for the semi-finals at 7.45pm.

Sailing: Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove have another hectic day ahead in the Men’s Skiff. They will feature in Race 10 (1.50pm), Race 11 (2.45pm) and Race 12 (3.37pm).

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington celebrates with her coach Zaur Antia after her round of 16 win. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Boxing: It’s a busy day for the Irish contingent. Jude Gallagher faces Filipino Carlo Paalam in Men’s 57kg, Round of 16 clash at 2.30pm. At 4.54pm, the Women’s 60kg, quarter-final sees Kellie Harrington take on Angie Paola Valdes Pana of Colombia. Finally, at 8.52pm, in the Women’s 75kg, Round of 16 bout, Aoife O’Rourke comes up against Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik.

Team Ireland medal watch

A win against Angie Paola Valdes Pan will guarantee Kellie Harrington at least a bronze medal in boxing.

Sailing duo Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove are also strongly placed. After finishing fourth, 13th and ninth on Tuesday, they remain in the silver medal position in the Men’s Skiff. They are 11 points behind leaders Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain. This afternoon will be the penultimate day of action, with the top 10 overall finishers advancing to Thursday’s medal race.

Do not miss…

Steph Curry and LeBron James during the Group C encounter between Serbia and United States. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While Harrington’s fight is the big draw from an Irish perspective, there are plenty of mouth-watering events throughout the day.

McSharry’s race is not the only intriguing one in the swimming. Katie Ledecky, aiming for an eighth Olympic gold, is set to defend her 1500m freestyle title. That is one of five finals taking place in the sport this evening.

The men’s basketball may not be particularly competitive, but the LeBron James-led star-studded USA team are worth watching. They take on South Sudan in a Group C encounter at 8pm.

***

