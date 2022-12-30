Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO David Tubridy (file pic).
# Wave Goodbye
One of Clare's longest-serving players set to retire from inter-county football
David Tubridy has reportedly called time on his career.
1.8k
4
1 hour ago

DAVID TUBRIDY, one of Clare’s longest-serving players, is set to retire from inter-county football.

The Clare Echo reports that the 35-year-old told Colm Collins and his management team this week that he would not be available for selection in 2023.

It brings to an end a 15-year spell for the Doonbeg man, who was first called into the team by the late Kerry legend Paidi O’Se, Clare’s manager at the time.

After starting out in 2007 with a debut in Tommy Murphy Cup, he was a regular during the Colm Collins era as Clare reached All Ireland quarter-finals twice and gained promotion to Division Two of the football league.

The veteran player has struggled with an achilles injury, which has restricted his playing time of late, but he is expected to continue playing at club level for Doonbeg.

