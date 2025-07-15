Open tee times: Lowry given blockbuster group with Scheffler, McIlroy paired with Thomas and Fleetwood

SHANE LOWRY’S ELEVATED status has been accentuated by the fact he will play alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa across the opening two rounds of this week’s Open championship at Royal Portrush.
Lowry, who won the championship when it was last staged here in 2019, will tee off alongside Scheffler and Morikawa at 10.09am on Thursday morning.
Rory McIlroy will play alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood in Thursday’s later wave: they tee off at 3.10pm on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Pádraig Harrington will hit the opening tee shot of the championship, and will play alongside Tom McKibbin and Nicolai Hojgaard from 6.35am on Thursday.
Darren Clarke has been paired with Lucas Herbert and Davis Riley, and they are underway at 7.52am.
Defending champions Xander Schauffele will play with Jon Rahm and US Open champion JJ Spaun, while Bryson DeChambeau has been paired with Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose. Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, and Jordan Spieth form another A-list group immediately after.
Selected tee times – Round 1
6:35 am | Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
7:52 am | Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
9:58 am | Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm
10:09 am | Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
2:48 pm | Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
2:59 pm | Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
3:10 pm | Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
Selected tee times – Round 2
9:47 am | Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
9:58 am | Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
10:09 am | Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
11:26 am | Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
12:53 pm | Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
