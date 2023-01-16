Advertisement
Monday 16 January 2023 Dublin: 0°C
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Orla Finn in action for Cork.
# Time to say goodbye
Six-time Cork All-Ireland winner announces inter-county retirement
Orla Finn also won six Division 1 titles during her 12-year career.
20 minutes ago

SIX-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Orla Finn has announced her inter-county retirement from Cork after a 12-year career.

The Kinsale forward, who made her inter-county debut in 2011, has confirmed her decision to the Southern Star’s Sport Podcast following a decorated career. One of the most talented players in Ladies Football, Finn also won six Division 1 titles with her county.

Finn’s last game for the Cork Ladies was an All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Mayo last year.

“Even last year when I was playing I had it in my head that it might be my last season playing so I tried to enjoy it as much as I could,” said Finn, who also won two All-Star awards in 2016 and 2019.

“I didn’t think last year would end the way it did but that’s what happened, and walking off the field after losing to Mayo I was trying to take it all in because in my head it was probably the last time I’d be wearing a Cork jersey.

“It was a difficult decision too, though, and I gave it my all for the 12 years, and it will be such a change of lifestyle for me going forward, but I think I am ready to move on.”

Related Tags

