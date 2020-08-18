This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Magic hold on to upset Bucks in playoff opener

Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 11:02 PM
59 minutes ago 780 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5179463
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fouls Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9).
Image: Kim Klement
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fouls Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9).
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fouls Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9).
Image: Kim Klement

NIKOLA VUCEVIC TALLIED 35 points as the Orlando Magic upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series on Tuesday.

The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double-digit lead then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team.

Vucevic, of Montenegro, also had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while DJ Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot 49 percent from the field and made 16 baskets from beyond the arc.

Reigning league MVP Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

Milwaukee closed the gap to 62-52 at the half, then began the third quarter on a 16-7 run to cut Orlando’s advantage to one.

The Bucks got within six points, 99-93, on a Brook Lopez basket with 8:13 to play, but Orlando answered with Ross’ driving dunk and Augustin’ three-pointer to push its advantage back to double digits. 

Orlando’s Evan Fournier was held scoreless until hitting three clutch three-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory.

© – AFP 2020 

