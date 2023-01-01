Advertisement
Sunday 1 January 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Ashley Crowden/INPHO Leigh Halfpenny.
# URC
Ospreys strike late to see off Cardiff and Scarlets bag four tries in win over Dragons
Two local derbies commanded the focus in Welsh rugby today.
40 minutes ago

United Rugby Championship Results

  • Cardiff 19-22 Ospreys
  • Scarlets 33-17 Dragons

*****

OSPREYS AND SCARLETS both triumphed in today’s Welsh derby action in the URC, the wins achieved in different circumstances.

The Ospreys won narrowly 22-19 against Cardiff, thanks to Owen Williams landing a 78th minute penalty and then Cardiff’s Jarrod Evans fell just short with his effort shortly after as they attempted to draw the game.

Cardiff were in front 12-7 at half-time, Owen Lane and Liam Belcher both grabbing tries. Sam Parry had touched down for Ospreys in the first half.

And Ospreys powered ahead in the second half with Owen Williams and Dewi Lake contributing the tries that sent them 19-12 clear. Josh Adams replied with Cardiff’s third try of the game at Arms Park but it was that Williams penalty that proved the difference in settling the issue.

Scarlets ran out winners by 16 points against Dragons, notching four tries in their 33-17 win.

Steffan Evans, Dane Blacker and Johnny McNicholl scored the tries while Leigh Halfpenny’s total of 18 points stemmed from four penalties and three conversions.

The two Dragons tries were scored by Angus O’Brien and Lewis Jones, while JJ Hanrahan converted both of those and added a penalty.

Despite having Sione Kalamafoni sent-off before half-time, it ended up a comfortable win for Scarlets.

