Wexford club hit with 48-week players bans after Parnell Park brawl

WEXFORD CLUB OULART-THE-BALLAGH have been hit with two increased player suspensions and a ban from provincial hurling competition by the Leinster Council after the club appealed initial punishments arising from a brawl during their intermediate quarter-final against Dublin’s Naomh Barróg last November.

Footage of the brawl – which took place on the side of the pitch before some supporters got involved – was viewed widely online and was condemned by the Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers.

The Leinster Council’s Competitions Control Committee imposed punishments following an investigation in November, many of which were contested. While Naomh Barróg accepted a €2,000 fine, one player accepted a one-match ban and two supporters accepted bans of 48 and 96 weeks, the remaining eight players contested their bans with the Leinster Hearings Committee.

Following the conclusion of that hearing, a spokesperson for the Leinster Council confirmed to The42 that a 48-week ban handed to one Oulart-the-Ballagh player remain unchanged, while two players from the Wexford club who had been banned for 36 and 24 weeks have seen their bans increased to 48 weeks each.

Another two Oulart-the-Ballagh suspensions were cut to 12 and 16 weeks respectively, from 24 weeks originally.

The club have also been fined €3,000 and will be banned from Leinster competition the next time they qualify at either senior, intermediate, or junior level.

Oulart-the-Ballagh can appeal the sanctions at central level, while it is understood the Naomh Barróg cases will be heard later this week.

With reporting by Fintan O’Toole