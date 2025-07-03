Owen Farrell called up by the Lions as Elliot Daly's tour ended

LIONS BOSS ANDY Farrell has called his son, Owen, into his squad in Australia as an injury replacement for Elliot Daly.

England international Daly fractured his forearm during Wednesday’s win over the Queensland Reds, cruelly ending what had been a positive start to the tour.

Lions head coach Farrell has now turned to Owen to link up with the squad in Daly’s place. Owen will arrive in Sydney on Friday evening.

This will be Farrell’s fourth Lions tour, having been part of the 2013, 2017, and 2021 campaigns.

Farrell is an out-half or inside centre, whereas Daly plays at fullback, outside centre, or on the wing.

33-year-old Farrell is coming off the back of a difficult, injury-hit season with French side Racing 92 and left the club early this summer to re-join Saracens.

He recently worked as a pundit on Sky Sports’ coverage of the Lions’ defeat to Argentina but will now join the squad Down Under.

“It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s tour is over,” said Andy Farrell.

“He is a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three tours.

“Owen will now come in and add to our options and bring his own Lions experience to the group.”

Lions tour manager, Ieuan Evans, added his best wishes to Daly.

“To be a three-times tourist like Elliot means you have to be a world-class player over an extended period of time,” said Evans.

“But not only is Elliot a world-class player, he is also a wonderful Lion who is much-loved by his teammates and our fans. So we all feel for him right now.

“Both on and off the field, Elliot can be immensely proud of his contribution on this tour of Australia. He will be sorely missed and we wish him a speedy recovery.”