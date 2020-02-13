This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oxford Dictionary updates 'Yid' definition to include Tottenham fans

The word has often been deployed as a term of abuse against Jews but a section of Spurs’ support has taken to using it in terrace chants.

By AFP Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 11:29 PM
45 minutes ago 484 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5007048
Tottenham fans outside their stadium.
Image: Tess Derry
Tottenham fans outside their stadium.
Tottenham fans outside their stadium.
Image: Tess Derry

THE OXFORD ENGLISH Dictionary has updated its definition of the word “Yid” to include “a supporter of or player for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club”, publishers announced Wednesday.

The word has often been deployed as a term of abuse against Jews but a section of Spurs’ support has taken to using it in terrace chants.

North London club Tottenham have traditionally drawn a significant number of fans from the area’s local Jewish community and this has led to anti-Semitic abuse from rival teams.

The OED, regarded as the leading dictionary of British English, has also added the closely related word “Yiddo” among a number of changes and new entries made in January.

The dictionary’s publisher, the Oxford University Press (OUP), said in a statement issued Wednesday the word is labelled as “offensive and derogatory”.

“As we state at the closely related word YID… Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is traditionally associated with the Jewish community in north and east London, and the term is sometimes used as a self-designation by some Tottenham fans,” the OUP statement added.

“We will ensure the context for this connection is very clear in both definitions.”

The words derive from the Yiddish term for Jew but are thought to have been taken up as an insult during the 20th Century.

Chants of “Yids”, “Yid Army” and “yiddos” are frequently heard in the home stands at Tottenham games, with some Spurs fans justifying their use by saying they have “reclaimed” the words.

But other Tottenham supporters, in addition to Jewish groups, have said all football fans should not use terms of abuse, whatever their reasoning.

As a club we have never accommodated the use of the ‘Y word’ on any club channels or in club stores and have always been clear that our fans (both Jewish and gentile) have never used the term with any intent to cause offence,” a Tottenham spokesman said Wednesday. 

“We find the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition of the word misleading given it fails to distinguish context and welcome their clarification.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Community Security Trust, a charity working to protect British Jews from anti-Semitic attacks, said: “The OED have introduced several Jewish-related terms, so it is important that those which are anti-Semitic or otherwise offensive are clearly marked as such.

“Ultimately, it is some Spurs fans, not the OED, that have brought this racist term to wider public attention and potential use.”

© – AFP 2020  

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie