“After crutching my way around the pitch last year, it’s nice to be in this situation!”

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN admits a potential Champions League final outing with Liverpool is what “dreams are made of”, with the midfielder having overcome an injury nightmare to chase down major silverware.

There was a point not all that long ago when the England international must have wondered whether he would ever grace such a stage.

A serious knee injury suffered in a semi-final clash with Roma in April 2018 prevented him from turning out in the European showpiece last season.

He would spend 12 months on the sidelines, with only two substitute outings having been taken in since returning to fitness.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is, however, among those pushing for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the meeting with Tottenham on 1 June, and the 25-year-old is desperate to bring his Reds career full circle.

He told the club’s official website: “I wasn’t able to get loads of minutes [in the final league games], but I was happy to just come back.

“Dreams are made of maybe having some part to play in Madrid, but it’s not about me – it’s about making sure whoever is on the pitch does the job for the club and for the team.

“If I can be involved, that would be amazing, but just to be around it and be fit and healthy again is good for me as well at the minute.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is among those currently taking in a warm weather training camp in Marbella. It was during a previous trip to the Spanish resort back in February that he first returned to the fold, with steady progress having been made from that point.

“That was a nice trip for me back then, being back in and around the lads for the first time,” he recalled.

“At times it’s been a little bit frustrating as well because you feel you are back and to then keep up with these boys after the long season they’ve had and the intensity they train at, coming back from a year [out] it’s not so easy and you pick up little things along the way.

“It’s been another little journey for me the last part, but it’s been really exciting to be in and around the team and in contention to maybe have some part in the final, but just to be involved is amazing for me.

“After crutching my way around the pitch last year, it’s nice to be in this situation!”

