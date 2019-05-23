This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'After crutching my way around the pitch last year, it’s nice to be in this situation'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in contention to be involved in the Champions League final after an injury nightmare.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 May 2019, 10:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,300 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4647954
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN admits a potential Champions League final outing with Liverpool is what “dreams are made of”, with the midfielder having overcome an injury nightmare to chase down major silverware.

There was a point not all that long ago when the England international must have wondered whether he would ever grace such a stage.

A serious knee injury suffered in a semi-final clash with Roma in April 2018 prevented him from turning out in the European showpiece last season.

He would spend 12 months on the sidelines, with only two substitute outings having been taken in since returning to fitness.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is, however, among those pushing for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the meeting with Tottenham on 1 June, and the 25-year-old is desperate to bring his Reds career full circle.

He told the club’s official website: “I wasn’t able to get loads of minutes [in the final league games], but I was happy to just come back.

“Dreams are made of maybe having some part to play in Madrid, but it’s not about me – it’s about making sure whoever is on the pitch does the job for the club and for the team.

“If I can be involved, that would be amazing, but just to be around it and be fit and healthy again is good for me as well at the minute.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is among those currently taking in a warm weather training camp in Marbella. It was during a previous trip to the Spanish resort back in February that he first returned to the fold, with steady progress having been made from that point.

“That was a nice trip for me back then, being back in and around the lads for the first time,” he recalled.

“At times it’s been a little bit frustrating as well because you feel you are back and to then keep up with these boys after the long season they’ve had and the intensity they train at, coming back from a year [out] it’s not so easy and you pick up little things along the way.

“It’s been another little journey for me the last part, but it’s been really exciting to be in and around the team and in contention to maybe have some part in the final, but just to be involved is amazing for me.

“After crutching my way around the pitch last year, it’s nice to be in this situation!”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie