This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Mentally it was hard' – Kolasinac & Ozil keen to consign car-jacking horror to the past

The Arsenal pair were threatened by weapon-wielding thugs in July.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 920 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4815734
Kolasinac and Ozil after last season's Europa League final defeat.
Kolasinac and Ozil after last season's Europa League final defeat.
Kolasinac and Ozil after last season's Europa League final defeat.

ARSENAL DEFENDER SEAD Kolasinac has admitted that an attempted car-jacking that involved team-mate Mesut Ozil back in July was “mentally hard”, but did not want to go into specifics as he and the German look to put the nightmarish incident behind them.

The Gunners duo had been driving through London in Ozil’s car when assailants armed with knives approached the playmaker’s Mercedes.

Ozil quickly left the scene, taking shelter in a nearby Turkish restaurant, while Kolasinac tried to fight off the criminals.

The players were ultimately unharmed, physically at least, but “further incidents” prompted round-the-clock security for both individuals, with both players also having to take time away from club duties due to concerns for their well-being. 

With the incident now a few months old, Kolasinac and Ozil are back in the fold for Unai Emery’s side. And while the former admits that the incident was tough to stomach, the Bosnian says that he would rather focus on Thursday’s Europa League clash than dwell on the past.

“I’m happy to be back,” the 26-year-old told the press. “Of course, mentally it was hard. 

“We also missed training for a couple of days. I made up for that [though]. I’m happy to be back with the team and [ready to] perform with them on the pitch.

“I don’t want to talk about what happened in detail,” he added. “It happened and now it’s something that belongs in the past. The same with Mesut.

“We are back and we are focused on our job and the team. We have a very important match ahead here in Frankfurt.”

Both players may have been available for Thursday’s clash with Eintracht, but Unai Emery made the decision not to include Ozil in his European squad, the manager stating that he wants to rest the German despite the player having taken in only 71 minutes of action this term.

On that curious choice, Emery said: “We are playing a lot of matches now and I want to use different players and also have some rotation in the first 11 and in the 19 players in the squad. Sokratis and Mesut they rest this match.

“I prefer after Sunday’s match [vs Watford for him] to rest and train to be ready for Sunday [against Aston Villa].” 

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie