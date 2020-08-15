Vicious body shot gives unbeaten Paddy Donovan quick victory

LIMERICK’S PADDY DONOVAN improved his professional record to 4-0 with a quick stoppage on Saturday evening.

With former world middleweight champion Andy Lee in his corner, Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) dispatched Des Newton (8-16, 2 KOs) in just over 90 seconds at York Hall with a vicious body shot.

It was the perfect start to the Irish involvement on the Top Rank / Queensberry Promotions card with both Michael Conlan and Carl Frampton in action later on Saturday night.

We felt this body shot from across the pond 🥴



Paddy Donovan didn’t take long to get the show started in London (🎥: @espnringside)



Main Card starts NOW on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hsA34df587 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2020

