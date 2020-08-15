Vicious body shot gives unbeaten Paddy Donovan quick victory

LIMERICK’S PADDY DONOVAN improved his professional record to 4-0 with a quick stoppage on Saturday evening.
With former world middleweight champion Andy Lee in his corner, Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) dispatched Des Newton (8-16, 2 KOs) in just over 90 seconds at York Hall with a vicious body shot.
It was the perfect start to the Irish involvement on the Top Rank / Queensberry Promotions card with both Michael Conlan and Carl Frampton in action later on Saturday night.
We felt this body shot from across the pond 🥴— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2020
Paddy Donovan didn’t take long to get the show started in London (🎥: @espnringside)
Main Card starts NOW on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hsA34df587
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS