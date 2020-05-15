This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two-time Offaly All-Ireland winner passes away after battle with illness

Paddy Fenning bagged a crucial goal against Kerry in the 1972 final replay.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 15 May 2020, 5:21 PM
Offaly legend Paddy Fenning.
Image: Tullamore GAA
Offaly legend Paddy Fenning.
Offaly legend Paddy Fenning.
Image: Tullamore GAA

OFFALY LEGEND PADDY Fenning has passed away at the age of 69 after a battle with motor neurone disease.

A two-time All-Ireland winner with Offaly, he bagged a crucial goal against Kerry in the 1972 final replay and made over 90 appearances for the county between league championship.

He also picked up four Leinster medals with Offaly, a Railway Cup title with Leinster in 1974 and two county titles with his club Tullamore. 

In addition to his GAA achievements, he was named Offaly Person of the Year in 2011 for his huge contribution to the local community including several fundraising initiatives.

When Fenning was diagnosed with MND last year he embarked on a drive to raise  €150,000 towards researching the condition and supporting those who suffer from it, in addition to homeless causes in Offaly.

A fundraising walk was scheduled for 7 June in Tullamore but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be rescheduled at a later date and donations can be made here.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

