Two-time Offaly All-Ireland winner passes away after battle with illness

OFFALY LEGEND PADDY Fenning has passed away at the age of 69 after a battle with motor neurone disease.

A two-time All-Ireland winner with Offaly, he bagged a crucial goal against Kerry in the 1972 final replay and made over 90 appearances for the county between league championship.

He also picked up four Leinster medals with Offaly, a Railway Cup title with Leinster in 1974 and two county titles with his club Tullamore.

In addition to his GAA achievements, he was named Offaly Person of the Year in 2011 for his huge contribution to the local community including several fundraising initiatives.

When Fenning was diagnosed with MND last year he embarked on a drive to raise €150,000 towards researching the condition and supporting those who suffer from it, in addition to homeless causes in Offaly.

A fundraising walk was scheduled for 7 June in Tullamore but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be rescheduled at a later date and donations can be made here.

