Paddy Tally departs role as Down manager

PADDY TALLY HAS left his role as manager of the Down footballers, with his three-year term coming to an end.

Down exited the Ulster championship after a heavy defeat to Donegal on 27 June, and will now begin the process of recruiting a new manager.

Tally helped steer Down back to Division 2 last year and kept the county up this season, his team beating Laois in their relegation play-off last month.

However the early end of the Mourne County’s championship involvement has brought the curtain down on his time with the county.

“Nowadays, it takes a bigger team to support a team,” Tally said.

Coiste Chontae an Dúin will commence the process for selecting a new senior football manager.



Paddy Tallys 3-year term as manager has concluded and we wish to place on record our gratitude to Paddy and his management and backroom team

— Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) July 8, 2021

“The last three years have brought unexpected challenges to each and every one of us. Despite everything, I am confident that Down GAA has much reason to be hopeful.

“With the team, we secured their position in Division 2 and continued the process of rebuilding. We have not achieved as much this year as we would have wanted, but in maintaining our league status, the team perhaps achieved more than many predicted, and I hope they can push on from here.

“I am very grateful to the players with whom I have worked in the last three seasons and to their clubs and families. I will always have a connection and an abiding personal respect for Down GAA.”

Tally is not the only manager to part ways with his county this week.

Laois boss Mike Quirke stepped down after his team’s Leinster quarter-final defeat to Westmeath, while Padraig Davis left his role as Longford boss after their heavy defeat to Meath.

