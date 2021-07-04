Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 4 July 2021
Longford on hunt for new manager as Davis steps down after Meath defeat

Meath ran out 22-point winners in the game in Navan.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 5:48 PM
52 minutes ago 2,117 Views 4 Comments
Longford boss Padraic Davis.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

LONGFORD BOSS PADRAIC Davis brought the curtain down on his reign as the county’s senior football boss after their Leinster championship defeat today.

Longford’s 2021 season ended when they lost out 4-22 to 0-12 against Meath at Páirc Tailteann in Navan in today’s quarter-final.

Davis, who has been at the helm for three campaigns, announced his decision to step down after the game.

The Longford GAA statement read:

“Padraic Davis has announced that he is stepping down as Manager.

“Longford GAA whilst disappointed, respect his decision and wish to thank him for all his efforts not alone over the past 3 years as Manager but previously as a selector and county player.

“Go raibh maith agat.”

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

