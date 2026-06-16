Ghana in Canada court seeking to overturn Partey's World Cup ban

GHANA’S GOVERNMENT WAS headed to Canadian federal court Tuesday seeking to overturn Ottawa’s refusal to issue a World Cup visa to player Thomas Partey, who is facing trial in Britain on rape charges.

Canadian public broadcaster CBC reported the hearing was set for Tuesday morning, with Ghana pursuing an injunction application that could allow Partey to play against Panama on Wednesday in Toronto.

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Ghanaian Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa has called Canada’s decision “high-handed and extremely unfair”, calling Partey “a key member of Ghana’s senior national team”.

Accra has sent an official “note of protest” to Ottawa over the move and formally asked Canada to review the decision, Ablakwa said.

Canada’s foreign ministry has not responded to a query regarding its response to Ghana’s protest.

Partey is a Villarreal midfielder who previously played for Arsenal.

He has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022.

– © AFP 2026