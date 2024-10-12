Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Padraig Harrington (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Pole Position

Pádraig Harrington holds three-shot lead ahead of final round on Champions Tour

Harrington is on 11-under after a round of 67 at the SAS Championship.
10.35pm, 12 Oct 2024
94
0

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HOLDS a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour of Champions.

Following his opening round of 66, Harrington added a five-under 67 today, which featured seven birdies including a three-in-a-row between the fifth and seventh holes. He also picked up just two bogies to put him in a strong position for victory tomorrow on 11-under.

American trio David Toms, Shane Bertsch and Jerry Kelly are  in a tie for second on eight under while fellow American Woody Austin is just one shot further back.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie