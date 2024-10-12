Pádraig Harrington holds three-shot lead ahead of final round on Champions Tour

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HOLDS a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour of Champions.

Following his opening round of 66, Harrington added a five-under 67 today, which featured seven birdies including a three-in-a-row between the fifth and seventh holes. He also picked up just two bogies to put him in a strong position for victory tomorrow on 11-under.

American trio David Toms, Shane Bertsch and Jerry Kelly are in a tie for second on eight under while fellow American Woody Austin is just one shot further back.