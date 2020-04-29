This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Seve came to me and said, "Look, it's not your time. You will have your time"'

Pádraig Harrington is Shane Keegan’s guest on this week’s episode of How To Win At Dominoes.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 3:10 PM
12 minutes ago 207 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5086836
Harrington: "That person that you're letting down could be your star in a few years' time."
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Harrington:
Harrington: "That person that you're letting down could be your star in a few years' time."
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IF YOU MANAGE to get Pádraig Harrington on the phone for a chat - a chat about anything, really – the interview editing process becomes pretty straightforward.

In short: you don’t edit it.

In episode three of How To Win At Dominoes, Shane Keegan dials up the three-time Major winner, and current European Ryder Cup captain, for a fascinating chat about life, leadership and much, much more.

And the full directors’ cut – all 90+ minutes of it – is exclusively available to all of The42 Members now.

Shane began straight away by asking Harrington about his captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup team, and for insight into how he handles the delicate art of breaking bad news to a player.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of it myself, good and bad, and I’m very aware,” he explained. 

“It’d be very straightforward. I will tell the guy what he needs to know – what he needs to hear. That’s not the time to be taking the guy down in any shape or form.

“I had a tough time in 1997 with Seve. I played with him most times during the summer and I didn’t get the nod at the end of it. At that stage, Seve came up to me and was brilliant. He came and said, ‘Look, it’s not your time. You will have your time.’”

He added: ”It’s a very simple thing when you’re letting somebody down, and that person that you’re letting down could be your star in a few years’ time.”

If you like the sound of that, you listen to the full episode of How To Win At Dominoes by signing up to join The42 Membership.

Sign up here for €5 a month or €42 a year and get immediate access to six exclusive podcasts and their archives, Insider Newsletters from our team of journalists, and lots more great membership benefits.

Join The42 Membership

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie