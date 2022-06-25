Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 25 June 2022
Advertisement

Pádraig Harrington leads Steve Stricker by one shot at US Senior Open

The Ryder Cup rivals will battle it out over the weekend.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 10:07 AM
30 minutes ago 572 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5799887
Image: Michael Wade
Image: Michael Wade

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON AND Steve Stricker are battling it out on a big stage once again with the Dubliner leading the US Senior Open by a single stroke. 

The pair were opposing Ryder Cup captains at Whistling Straits last year and will be paired together in the final group at Saucon Valley.

Harrington birdied three of his last six holes to card a six-under 65 while Striker recovered from a poor start to end with a round of 69. 

The 50-year-old Irishman is playing is first US Senior Open.  

“It’s a much stronger test than I expected,” he said. “This is way, way tougher than our regular Champions Tour events. I knew this was a big advantage to me starting the week, both length-wise and being able to play from the rough if I am in the rough.

“Certainly this is a real strong test. This is a big golf course, well set up. I know it’s gotten a little soft, so the scoring is better because of that. Certainly I’m very impressed with the USGA.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie