Pádraig Harrington leads Steve Stricker by one shot at US Senior Open

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON AND Steve Stricker are battling it out on a big stage once again with the Dubliner leading the US Senior Open by a single stroke.

The pair were opposing Ryder Cup captains at Whistling Straits last year and will be paired together in the final group at Saucon Valley.

Harrington birdied three of his last six holes to card a six-under 65 while Striker recovered from a poor start to end with a round of 69.

The 50-year-old Irishman is playing is first US Senior Open.

“It’s a much stronger test than I expected,” he said. “This is way, way tougher than our regular Champions Tour events. I knew this was a big advantage to me starting the week, both length-wise and being able to play from the rough if I am in the rough.

“Certainly this is a real strong test. This is a big golf course, well set up. I know it’s gotten a little soft, so the scoring is better because of that. Certainly I’m very impressed with the USGA.”