Harrington eight shots off the lead at halfway point in US Senior Open

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS eight shots off the lead after a second round of 71 at the US Senior Open in Rhode Island.

After winning the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week, Harrington opened this tournament which he also won in 2022 with a four-under 66 on Thursday. He slipped back on Friday with back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh and a double bogey on the ninth. He also picked up three birdies throughout the round as he sits on three-under behind Japan leader Hiroyuki Fugita on 11-under.

Richard Green of Australia is one shot behind in second. Darren Clarke is also in action, sitting on one-under. His second round of 70 consisted of five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey on the 18th.

Meanwhile on the DP World Tour, Tom McKibbin is on the 16th hole of his third round at the Italian Open. He’s currently six shots off the lead on four-under after picking up five birdies so far.

