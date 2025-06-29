After a glorious career in which he won Open Championships in 2007 and 2008, and the PGA Championship in 2008, Harrington has now won two majors on the senior tour. He previously won the US Senior Open in 2022.
Harrington chipped in for birdie on the 18th hole yesterday to play his way in to a three-way tie for the lead and ensure he went into today’s final grouping with Cink and Mark Hensby of Australia.
Harrington made a blistering start today, with birdies on three of the first five holes. He dropped shots on holes seven and 10. He had a birdie on nine and after another birdie on 11. The Dubliner then made par on every hole to the finish, with his round of 67 enough to secure glory.
“These greens are unbelievably difficult,” Harrington said afterwards, “and you have to be precise going into it so there’s a lot of pressure, so ultimately whatever number you pick you’ve just got to commit to it and be confident and go with it and accept maybe the odd few mistakes during the week.
“You’ll probably find that I made the least of them or got the least of the bad breaks, but that’s golf isn’t it? You’ve got to get the good breaks at the right time and maybe hit the right shots sometimes at the right time.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Pádraig Harrington wins the US Senior Open
LAST UPDATE | 24 mins ago
IRELAND’S GOLFING GREAT Pádraig Harrington has won the US Senior Open Championship at The Broadmoor in Colorado.
The 53-year-old finished on 11-under overall, one stroke ahead of the American Stewart Cink on 10-under.
Harrington had two putts on the final green to win out after Cink missed a challenging putt for birdie which would have forced the Irishman to hole from around eight foot for victory.
However, Harrington, following a sublime approach shot to the last green, was able to close out in relative comfort, rolling his birdie putt inches past the 18th hole.
After a glorious career in which he won Open Championships in 2007 and 2008, and the PGA Championship in 2008, Harrington has now won two majors on the senior tour. He previously won the US Senior Open in 2022.
Harrington chipped in for birdie on the 18th hole yesterday to play his way in to a three-way tie for the lead and ensure he went into today’s final grouping with Cink and Mark Hensby of Australia.
Harrington made a blistering start today, with birdies on three of the first five holes. He dropped shots on holes seven and 10. He had a birdie on nine and after another birdie on 11. The Dubliner then made par on every hole to the finish, with his round of 67 enough to secure glory.
“These greens are unbelievably difficult,” Harrington said afterwards, “and you have to be precise going into it so there’s a lot of pressure, so ultimately whatever number you pick you’ve just got to commit to it and be confident and go with it and accept maybe the odd few mistakes during the week.
“You’ll probably find that I made the least of them or got the least of the bad breaks, but that’s golf isn’t it? You’ve got to get the good breaks at the right time and maybe hit the right shots sometimes at the right time.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf Legend Padraig Harrington