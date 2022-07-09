Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 9 July 2022
'I'm riding off into the sunset' - Pat Spillane to leave RTÉ role after 30 years on The Sunday Game

The Kerry great made the announcement today.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 2:48 PM
32 minutes ago 4,192 Views 8 Comments
PAT SPILLANE IS to bring his punditry career with RTÉ to a close after thirty years.

pat-spillane-pat-spillane Pat Spillane. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Kerry football great made the announcement at the start of the coverage of today’s football games in Croke Park, that this season would be his last working for The Sunday Game.

He will finish up after the All-Ireland final, which is set to take place on Sunday 24 July.

“I made my mind up a few months ago that this was going to be my last year with The Sunday Game,” Spillane said at the start of today’s coverage, when talking to presenter Joanne Cantwell.

“It’s my last All-Ireland semi-final I’ll be covering and hopefully in two weeks’ time, in my last outing with The Sunday Game will be for the All-Ireland final.

“I’ve had 30 great years. Thirty years in any gig is a long time. Every dog has its day. I’ve had a brilliant time and I leave with no regrets and lots of great memories.

“I’m looking forward to a more relaxing time outside the pressure cooker of the Sunday Game.”

A legendary Kingdom footballer, Spillane won eight All-Ireland senior medals and nine All-Star awards during his playing career. He began working with RTÉ as a co-commentator and presented The Sunday Game for a spell during the noughties.

His work with RTÉ will be best remembered for the punditry trio he was part of featuring Meath’s Colm O’Rourke and Derry’s Joe Brolly, an established part of their football coverage.

joe-brolly-pat-spillane-colm-orourke-and-michael-lester Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“As pundit and presenter Pat was a mainstay of our GAA coverage for decades and is synonymous with the Sunday Game,” RTÉ Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett said, when speaking to the station’s website.

“Often colourful, sometimes controversial his incredible playing career gave him the credibility to call the game without fear or favour as he saw it and he never shirked that responsibility.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

