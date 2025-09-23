Cork legend Patrick Horgan retires from inter-county hurling

CORK LEGEND PATRICK Horgan has retired from inter-county hurling, aged 37.

The long-serving forward announced the news on Instagram this evening, with a statement captioned “over and out”.

“After careful consideration having focused on playing for my club Glen Rovers in recent weeks, I have made the decision to step back from inter-county hurling,” Horgan begins.

He bows out with four All-Star awards (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019) and four Munster senior medals (2014, 2017, 2018, 2025), having made his senior championship debut in June 2008.

Horgan’s last inter-county appearance was July’s All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary.

“I have worn the red jersey for 18 years and it has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Cork during that time,” the statement continues.

“I will always be grateful for the support the Cork people have given our team in good times and bad. They are truly the greatest supporters in Ireland.

“Up the Rebels.”

Patrick Horgan’s full retirement statement

After careful consideration having focused on playing for my club Glen Rovers in recent weeks, I have made the decision to step back from inter-county hurling.

Firstly, I would like to thank my family for their love, support and encouragement over the years – my wife Ashley and son Jack, my father Pat, my mother Ann, sisters AnnMarie and Audrey, my brother Johnny, my nephews, niece and my in-laws. Without you all I wouldn’t be where I am today.

A huge thank you to my friends and teammates past and present who have always had my back, and to my club Glen Rovers who have backed and supported me throughout the years.

Thank you to my employer Dulux Paints Ireland, who have always been understanding and supportive of my hurling career. Thank you to Blackwater Motors also for their incredible support and generosity over the years.

I would also like to thank Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Kieran Kingston, John Meyler and Pat Ryan in particular, as well as all the men and lifelong friends I played with in the red and white. I wish them and the new manager Ben O’Connor the very best in the coming season.

I have worn the red jersey for 18 years and it has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Cork during that time. I will always be grateful for the support the Cork people have given our team in good times and bad. They are truly the greatest supporters in Ireland.

Up the Rebels.

