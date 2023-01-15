Advertisement
Sunday 15 January 2023
James Crombie/INPHO Donegal's Patrick McBrearty.
# Leadership
All-Ireland winner McBrearty to succeed Murphy and captain Donegal in National League
Hugh McFadden and Eoghán Bán Gallagher have been named as joint vice-captains.
784
1
1 hour ago

DONEGAL GAA HAVE announced that Patrick McBrearty will captain the side during the National League, while Hugh McFadden and Eoghán Bán Gallagher have both been named as joint vice-captains.

McBrearty will take over the leadership role from Michael Murphy, who announced his inter-county retirement in November. The 29-year-old is the last remaining player involved with Donegal from their All-Ireland success in 2012, and will lead the side under new manager Paddy Carr.

“We are happy to announce that Patrick McBrearty will lead Donegal GAA into our Allianz Football League campaign as team captain for 2023,” a statement on the Donegal GAA Twitter page reads.

“Hugh McFadden and Eoghán Bán Gallagher will be joint vice captains.”

