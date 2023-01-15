All-Ireland winner McBrearty to succeed Murphy and captain Donegal in National League

DONEGAL GAA HAVE announced that Patrick McBrearty will captain the side during the National League, while Hugh McFadden and Eoghán Bán Gallagher have both been named as joint vice-captains.

McBrearty will take over the leadership role from Michael Murphy, who announced his inter-county retirement in November. The 29-year-old is the last remaining player involved with Donegal from their All-Ireland success in 2012, and will lead the side under new manager Paddy Carr.

Advertisement

“We are happy to announce that Patrick McBrearty will lead Donegal GAA into our Allianz Football League campaign as team captain for 2023,” a statement on the Donegal GAA Twitter page reads.

“Hugh McFadden and Eoghán Bán Gallagher will be joint vice captains.”

We are happy to announce that Patrick McBrearty will lead Donegal GAA into our Allianz Football League campaign as team captain for 2023.

Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher will be joint vice captains pic.twitter.com/B6teZkoMEM — CLG Dhún na nGall (@officialdonegal) January 15, 2023

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!