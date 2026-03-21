Czech star striker Schick signs off with Bundesliga double in final game before Ireland play-off

CZECHIA STRIKER PATRIK Schick sent a warning shot to the Republic of Ireland as he signed off from club duty on Saturday with a Bundesliga brace for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 30-year-old, who missed a couple of games earlier this month through injury, showed that he is back to his best with a double in Leverkusen’s 3-3 draw at rock-bottom Heidenheim.

Leverkusen, who are chasing Champions League qualification for next season following their elimination by Arsenal this week, looked to be on course for a routine win thanks to early goals from Malik Tillmann and Schick.

Heidenheim fought back to level the match through a Hennes Behrens goal and a Marvin Pieringer penalty.

Schick once again gave Leverkusen the lead with a header on 79 minutes before Pieringer levelled things up from a corner with five minutes left.

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Elsewhere in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Serge Gnabry bagged a brace and Harry Kane inched closer to the Bundesliga single-season goals record as Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 4-0 at home on Saturday.

Michael Olise also got on the scoresheet as Bundesliga leaders Bayern went 12 clear. Borussia Dortmund can return the gap to nine points with a win at home to Hamburg in Saturday’s late game.

Kane’s second-half goal took him to 31 goals this campaign – the same number Union have scored all season – and 10 short of Robert Lewandowski’s mark from 2020-21, with seven games to play.

Bayern now have 97 goals this season, four short of the best mark set in 1971-72, when Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Mueller helped the Bavarian giants tear through the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Justin Njinmah scored the only goal as Werder Bremen won 1-0 at Wolfsburg to push their hosts closer to a first ever Bundesliga relegation, while Rhine Derby rivals Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach played out a 3-3 draw.

– © AFP 2026