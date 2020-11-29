Patriots kick winning field goal on final play against Cardinals

NICK FOLK KICKED a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the game as the New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday.

The Cardinals levelled the game at 17-17 when Kenyan Drake ran in a touchdown from the goalline with just over eight minutes to play.

But they squandered an opportunity to go ahead when Zane Gonzalez missed a 45-yard field goal on what turned out to be their final drive.

It gave the ball back to the Pats on their own 35-yard line with 1:47 left on the clock, and they snatched a dramatic win to improve to 5-6 while the Cardinals fell to 6-5.

Elsewhere, Baker Mayfield passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as the Cleveland Browns improved to 8-3 with a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Atlanta Falcons were 43-6 winners over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Derrick Henry rushed for a remarkable 178 yards and three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 45-26.

NFL Results

Cleveland Browns 27 @ 25 Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins 20 @ 3 New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals 17 @ 20 New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers 27 @ 28 Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans 45 @ 26 Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants 19 @ 17 Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers 17 @ 27 Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders 6 @ 43 Atlanta Falcons

