BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Advertisement

Patriots kick winning field goal on final play against Cardinals

Elsewhere, Derrick Henry ran in three touchdowns as the Titans beat the Colts 45-26.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 10:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,094 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5283168
Nick Folk's late field goal snatched a win for the Patriots.
Image: Elise Amendola
Nick Folk's late field goal snatched a win for the Patriots.
Nick Folk's late field goal snatched a win for the Patriots.
Image: Elise Amendola

NICK FOLK KICKED a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the game as the New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday.

The Cardinals levelled the game at 17-17 when Kenyan Drake ran in a touchdown from the goalline with just over eight minutes to play.

But they squandered an opportunity to go ahead when Zane Gonzalez missed a 45-yard field goal on what turned out to be their final drive.

It gave the ball back to the Pats on their own 35-yard line with 1:47 left on the clock, and they snatched a dramatic win to improve to 5-6 while the Cardinals fell to 6-5.

Elsewhere, Baker Mayfield passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as the Cleveland Browns improved to 8-3 with a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Atlanta Falcons were 43-6 winners over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Derrick Henry rushed for a remarkable 178 yards and three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 45-26.

NFL Results

  • Cleveland Browns 27 @ 25 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Miami Dolphins 20 @ 3 New York Jets
  • Arizona Cardinals 17 @ 20 New England Patriots
  • Carolina Panthers 27 @ 28 Minnesota Vikings
  • Tennessee Titans 45 @ 26 Indianapolis Colts
  • New York Giants 19 @ 17 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Los Angeles Chargers 17 @ 27 Buffalo Bills
  • Las Vegas Raiders 6 @ 43 Atlanta Falcons 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie