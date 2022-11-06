Pat's end season with hammering of Shelbourne

St Patrick’s Athletic 4

Shelbourne 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Richmond Park

ST. PATRICK’S ATHLETIC put on a show before bringing down the curtain down on another season at Inchicore as they blitzed Damien Duff’s Shelbourne in a fiery first half in Inchicore.

An Eoin Doyle double and an Anto Breslin strike proved enough to secure bragging rights before Ben McCormack added a fourth late on.

Clashes between the two sides this season have have developed quite a bit of niggle to them, as most derbies tend to do, with the most recent example being the incredibly dramatic 4-4 at Tolka Park that saw both Tim Clancy and Shels coach Alan Quinn sent to the stands in a heated confrontation that continued after the final whistle.

And this latest instalment carried the intriguing narrative of The Saints hoping Shels fail in their bid to lift the FAI Cup next week, meaning European football would be back at Richmond Park next season.

Despite a bright start from the hosts, it was Shels who went close to opening the scoring through Sean Boyd after ten minutes. The big number nine fashioned a yard of space to the right of the area and let rip a thunderbolt destined for the roof of the net, but was denied brilliantly by David Odumosu’s fingertips.

From the resulting corner, Stephan Negru rose highest to head down causing an almighty scramble in the area but was eventually cleared.

This sparked Pat’s into life and just minutes later got themselves in front in somewhat controversial circumstances. On a quick attack down the left, Anto Breslin delivered a deliciously whipped ball around the Shels rearguard to Eoin Doyle to smash home. Initially the flag went up for offside, but referee Paul McLoughlin overruled his assistant and pointed to the centre circle.

It was moments later when the Breslin/Doyle combination paid dividends again, when Breslin delivered a sweeping cross that found Doyle, who headed home brilliantly under pressure from Shane Griffin.

In a clash that had anything but an end of season dead rubber feel to it, tackles continued to fly in. Mark Coyle and Jack Moylan both saw yellow for late challenges on Barry Cotter, with the latter being replaced just after the half hour mark to protect the young forward ahead of the cup final.

Just before the break, the deadly duo combined yet again for the Saints third. Doyle turned provider, sliding in Breslin who whipped a shot into the far corner, giving ex-Pat’s keeper Brendan Clarke no chance.

Club legend Ian Bermingham was introduced at halftime as he took his final bow after an incredible 12-year stint at the Inchicore side, before going on to take up his new role as their Football Partnership Manager, and was given the type of reception their record appearance holder deserved with every touch greeted with a bellowing “shoot” from the home support.

The second half failed to live up to the ferocious tempo of the first, understandable given the three points were in the bag for the home side and Shels had more important things to worry about.

But there was still time for the excellent Ben McCormack to show great composure to sit down Clarke and put the icing on the cake.

In emotional scenes, substitute Bermingham was then given a guard of honour as he departed with just seconds remaining

Tim Clancy’s troops now face a nail biting seven-day wait to find out if their fourth place finish will prove enough to earn European football, hoping that Derry City do them a massive favour by winning the FAI Cup against the Reds, and ensuring the top four all have a crack at Europe next season.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: David Odumosu, Barry Cotter, Tom Grivosti, Joe Redmond, Sam Curtis (Harry Brockbank, 66’), Anto Breslin (Ian Bermingham, 45’ (Mark Doyle 88’), Thijs Timmermans, Ben McCormack, Chris Forrester, Billy King (Adam Murphy, 66’), Eoin Doyle (Serge Atakayi, 82’)

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke, JR Wilson (Josh Giurgi, 58’), Stephan Negru, Gavin Molloy, Shane Griffin (Luke Browne, 66’), Kameron Ledwidge, Brian McManus, Mark Coyle (Aaron O’Driscoll, 58’), Aodh Dervin, Jack Moylan (Matty Smith, 35’), Sean Boyd (Dan Carr, 58’)

Referee: Paul McLoughlin (Donegal)