'Unbelievable how I was sent off' - Clifford criticises All-Ireland final red card

PAUDIE CLIFFORD CRITICISED the red card he received in Fossa’s All-Ireland junior final win, during his acceptance speech after being presented with the trophy.

Six red cards were handed out in the game. Skirmishes erupted in the concluding stages at Croke Park, as the Kerry champions clinched a three-point win at Croke Park over Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone.

The Tyrone side finished with just 11 players on the pitch as Darren Devlin, Kyran Robinson, Gareth Devlin and Anton Coyle were all sent to the line. Fossa were also punished as the All-Star Clifford brothers Paudie and David, after a second yellow, were sent off as clashes continued between both sides up to the final whistle.

Paudie lifted the trophy for the victors and during his acceptance speech, he commended the officials for their overall performance, but criticised the decision to send him off.

“To the referee and his officials, obviously a tough game to ref at the end. A good job other than at the end when I was wrongly sent off. [It's] just unbelievable how I was sent off.

“But a great job all round.”

Paudie Clifford with the worst/best winning speech ever 😂😂😂



"To the ref and his officials.." pic.twitter.com/7otWVeCb5V — Eoin Ó Muimhneacháin (@Moyno_4) January 15, 2023

