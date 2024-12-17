Casey and Murray emerge as Mick Bohan's successors with Dublin Ladies

FORMER DUBLIN FOOTBALL Paul Casey, along with Derek Murray, will be ratified as the new Dublin Ladies Gaelic football management team during an online meeting of the Dublin LGFA this evening (Tuesday).

The two take over from Mick Bahon, who enjoyed a spectacular run of success with The Jackies, winning five All-Ireland titles across two spells as manager.

Advertisement

Casey was a key member of Bohan’s backroom team, operating as a selector and defensive coaching since 2018.

Casey himself played for Dublin from 2002 to 2012, picking up a Sam Maguire under Pat Gilroy in 2011. He also won eight Leinster championships.

Murray also tasted success for Dublin under Bohan, arriving in 2022.

He was also a county footballer, winning an U21 All-Ireland title in 2003 and has three Leinster championship medals.

More figures will be added to the management ticket in due course.

Dublin will begin their LIDL league campaign with a home fixture versus Mayo on Sunday, 26 January, in Parnell Park.