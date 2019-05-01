This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Paul's collection of medals is a testament to the impact he has had': Gavin pays tribute to retiring Dubs star Flynn

Jim Gavin heaped praise on Paul Flynn after the six-time All-Ireland winner announced his retirement today.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 1 May 2019, 3:38 PM
37 minutes ago
Flynn hoists Sam Maguire in front of Hill 16 after the 2016 All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Flynn hoists Sam Maguire in front of Hill 16 after the 2016 All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN MANAGER JIM Gavin has paid tribute to star forward Paul Flynn after the six-time All-Ireland winner brought the curtain down on his inter-county career with the Boys in Blue on Wednesday.

The four-time All-Star earlier today confirmed that he was hanging up his boots after struggling to return to full fitness after recent back surgery, announcing his retirement after 12 years with the county.

Flynn began his senior Dublin career in 2008 under Pillar Caffrey and would go on to win 10 Leinster Championships, five Allianz National Leagues and hoist Sam Maguire on six occasions.

“On behalf of the Dublin Senior Football Team and the Dublin Gaelic Athletic Association I would like to wish the very best to Paul Flynn as he announces his retirement from senior inter-county football,” Gavin said on Wednesday.

Under the stewardship of Gavin, the 32-year-old would enjoy hist most successful spell, winning five All-Ireland titles — last September an unused substitute at Croke Park as Dublin secured four-in-row against Tyrone.

Paul Flynn The 32-year-old won six All-Irelands and was named an All-Star on four occasions. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

His manager acknowledged the Fingallians clubman’s contribution to Dublin’s incredible success over the last number of years, also highlighting his leadership qualities after Flynn was recently made chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association last June.

“Paul has had a long and distinguished inter county career representing the county of Dublin,” Gavin added. “His collection of medals and awards is a testament to the impact he has had on our Gaelic games.

“An outstanding leader, Paul inspired those around him by his determination, self-sacrifice and commitment to his sport – all focused on the team being the best that it could be.

“Paul is an outstanding individual and gentleman and he is an immense credit to his family, friends and club Fingallians CLG and I wish him well in all his future endeavours.”

