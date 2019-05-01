This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin's Paul Flynn calls time on magnificent inter-county football career

‘While my heart says play on, unfortunately my body says it’s time to call it a day.’

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 1 May 2019, 8:08 AM
35 minutes ago 2,194 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4614012
Flynn: "I feel incredibly lucky and proud that I got to play for Dublin for as long as I have."
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Flynn:
Flynn: "I feel incredibly lucky and proud that I got to play for Dublin for as long as I have."
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SIX-TIME ALL-IRELAND winner Paul Flynn will not be a part of Dublin’s five-in-a-row bid after confirming his retirement from inter-county football. 

The Fingallians forward, 32, missed a large part of the 2018 campaign following back surgery and has struggled to return to full fitness. 

“While my heart says play on, unfortunately my body says it’s time to call it a day,” he announced in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Over the course of a magnificent career in blue, Flynn also won 10 Leinster senior football titles and four National Football League titles.

His individual performances were recognised with four successive All-Star awards from 2011 to 2014 — the first Dublin footballer to be selected on the All-Star team for four straight years.

In June 2018, he was appointed as the chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association, replacing Dermot Earley.

“After 12 proud years wearing the Dublin jersey I have made the difficult decision to step away from the Dublin football panel,” Flynn said in a statement this morning.

“It’s an enormous privilege to play for your county and I feel incredibly lucky and proud that I got to play for Dublin for as long as I have. Dublin football has played a huge part in my life and I will be forever grateful for all that it has given me.

“I was honoured to train and play alongside exceptional teammates week in week out, to have enjoyed the support of extraordinary managers over the years and to have had the support of dedicated, world class backroom teams. I’m grateful for all that they’ve taught me over the years and for the lifelong friendships that I made along the way. My football career started and ended with the support of my club, my family and my friends and to them I am eternally grateful.

“Since my back surgery last year I’ve struggled to reach the fitness required for inter county and to reach the standards that I set for myself. While my heart says play on unfortunately my body says it’s time to call it a day.

“I’ve loved every minute of my journey with Dublin football and to have played in front of its dedicated and passionate supporters has allowed me to make memories that I will cherish forever. I move on now with gratitude to the next chapter of my life.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie