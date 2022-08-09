Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Our achievements would not have been possible without his dedication to Meath'

Meath LGFA have paid tribute to departing coach Paul Garrigan.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 10:54 AM
Image: SPORTSFILE
Image: SPORTSFILE

MEATH LGFA HAVE paid tribute to departing coach Paul Garrigan.

Garrigan, one of the masterminds behind Meath ladies football’s remarkable success in recent seasons, announced his exit in an interview with The Wicklow People last week.

The Meath native, who relocated to Baltinglass and works as a Games Development Officer with Wicklow and Leinster GAA, added on Twitter: “Many thanks to so many people that have contributed to a magical journey.

“A fantastic story from the outside looking in and even more unbelievable one from the inside looking out. Will get around to thanking everyone over next few weeks.”

The Royal county confirmed the departure of Eamonn Murray’s right-hand man, and thanked him for his contributions in a heartfelt statement this morning.

“Meath LGFA would like to say many thanks to outgoing head coach, and one of the masterminds behind our meteoric rise through the ranks of our sport since 2017.

“Paul Garrigan came on board with manager Eamonn Murray, bringing Paddy Dowling and Shane Wall along with him. It was this quartet, with FLO Michelle Grimes, that started a journey that would lead to seven titles in six seasons: 2017 – Leinster Intermediate, 2019 – National League Div 3, 2020 – All-Ireland Intermediate, 2021 – National League Div 2 and All Ireland Senior, 2022 – National League Div 1 and All-Ireland Senior.

“As we look back on Paul’s time with us as head coach, our achievements would not have been possible without his dedication and commitment to Meath LGFA.

“During Paul’s tenure, we have seen enormous growth in the game in the county, and he’s been integral to the important advances we have made as an organisation.

“Go raibh míle maith agat Paul.”

Other members of Murray’s management team paid tribute to Garrigan as he revealed his intention to step away late last week.

Backroom team departures had been expected — “I know most of the coaches are leaving, they’re moving on,” as Murray said in the build-up to last month’s All-Ireland final win over Kerry. “Will I stay or not? I don’t know. I won’t tell anybody until after the match or a week after, we’ll see what happens.”

