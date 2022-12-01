Long-serving Wexford forward and 2019 Leinster winner calls time on inter-county career

LONG-SERVING WEXFORD HURLER Paul Morris has announced his inter-county retirement.

Morris, 32, follows in the footsteps of fellow stalwart Shaun Murphy as he calls time on a colourful career, which culminated in Leinster senior championship glory in 2019.

“I’ve loved every minute wearing the Purple and Gold,” he said. “It’s been one of the greatest honours of my life.

“As a kid, all I ever wanted was to play in Croke Park and climb the Hogan Stand steps for Leinster and All-Ireland glory. Thankfully one of them was achieved, however I can no longer give the levels required, and my focus now turns to prolonging my club career.”

The Ferns St Aidans clubman was the longest-serving member of manager Darragh Egan’s squad, having been part of the Wexford set-up since 2010. He made his championship debut against Galway that year, and in total, has made more than 120 competitive appearances for the Model County.

Advertisement

The talented forward and free-taker ranks in Wexford’s top 10 championship scorers of all time. On top of that ’19 provincial honour, Morris bows out with three Walsh Cup medals and no shortage of club accolades.

In August, he etched his name into Ferns St Aidans history forevermore. He turned in a Man-of-the-Match winning performance as the club won their first-ever Wexford senior hurling championship title in the 136th year of their existence.

Morris also has a Wexford intermediate title from 2007 — he was just 17-years-old – a county league title from 2014, and an All-Ireland colleges medal, won with FCJ Bunclody, to his credit.

Morris celebrating club glory this summer. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I owe a depth of gratitude to all my team-mates, managers, Wexford supporters and coaches over the years,” Morris added. “The friendships and bonds created will be cherished forever.

“My club Ferns St Aidans gave me the platform to represent Wexford and I look forward now to helping the next generation in our club. Finally, huge thanks to my family and fiancée Leanne. Nobody has supported me more through thick and thin, and this might now make watching games a bit easier!

“I wish Wexford every success for 2023. Thanks for the memories – Le Croì agus Lámh!”

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Wexford GAA Chairman Micheál Martin also paid tribute to the retiring stalwart.

“Paul’s retirement today brings an end to the inter-county playing career of one of Wexford’s great servants,” he said.

“He was a consistent and reliable scoring forward for over a decade and his class on the field was matched by his demeanour off the field.

“He has acted as a mentor and confidant to many of our new players and has successfully helped them understand the significance of wearing the Purple and Gold jersey. His recent county final success and man of the match award for Ferns St Aidans was roundly welcomed by all Wexford hurling fans as a just reward for Paul’s contribution to the game.

“All in Wexford GAA thank Paul for his dedicated service, and wish him all the best for the future.”