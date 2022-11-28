Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wexford defender Shaun Murphy announces retirement from inter-county hurling

The 32-year-old has called time on a career in Purple and Gold which spanned over a decade.

26 minutes ago 459 Views 0 Comments
Shaun Murphy celebrating Wexford's Leinster quarter-final victory over Kilkenny in 2017.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WEXFORD DEFENDER SHAUN Murphy has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after over a decade of service for The Model County.

Oulart-The Ballagh clubman Murphy first joined the Wexford senior squad for the 2012 National League campaign and, following a championship debut against Offaly that same year, became a mainstay in the Wexford defence through the 2010s and beyond.

He starred in the 2019 Leinster final as Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford side toppled Kilkenny to win their first provincial title in 15 years.

Murphy missed the 2022 campaign as a result of a back injury and, citing a “frustrating 18 months”, the 32-year-old today confirmed that he will lower the curtain on the inter-county portion of his career while hoping to continue to line out for his club.

shaun-murphy Murphy in action during Wexford's 2019 All-Ireland semi-final with Tipp. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“After 11 years of hurling for Wexford, I think now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling,” Murphy said.

“It has been a tough and frustrating 18 months with an ongoing injury and unfortunately I don’t think I can give the energy and commitment required.

“It was a huge honour and privilege to wear the Purple and Gold and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity.

“I would like to thank all the players and management teams over the years, many of who have now become lifelong friends.

“Thanks, too, to my family, my fiancée Leanne and my little boy Rían, who have given immense support and encouragement throughout the years.

“Finally, thanks to my club Oulart-The Ballagh, where it all started. I look forward to hopefully wearing the red and black for many more years.

“I would like to wish Wexford the very best of luck in 2023 and the future.”

Cathaoirleach of CLG Loch Garman, Micheál Martin, said that “the news that Shaun Murphy is retiring from inter-county hurling will be greeted with disappointment by all followers of the Purple and Gold.

“Shaun has been one of Wexford’s most consistent performers for over a decade and always shone on the big days for both club and county.

“On the field he displayed tremendous courage and tenacity and was never found wanting in the heat of battle, while off the field he was a fantastic ambassador for Wexford hurling. On behalf of all in CLG Loch Garman, I thank Shaun for his dedication and service to Wexford, and wish him well for the future.”

darren-nolan-and-shaun-murphy-celebrate Murphy celebrating Oulart-The Ballagh's Wexford senior success with teammate Darren Nolan in 2013. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

At club level, Murphy has been involved in seven senior county hurling successes for Oulart-The Ballagh as well as a Leinster title in 2015.

Though he missed the past inter-county season through injury, he recovered sufficiently help his club back to senior status after a year out as they beat Taghmon-Camross in the Wexford intermediate decider.

