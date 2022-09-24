Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 24 September 2022
Advertisement

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win gold at World Rowing Championships

What a performance.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 1:35 PM
41 minutes ago 15,114 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5875337
World champions: Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.
Image: Maren Derlien/INPHO
World champions: Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.
World champions: Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.
Image: Maren Derlien/INPHO

PAUL O’DONOVAN AND Fintan McCarthy have powered to a gold medal in the Men’s Double Sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

The Skibbereen stars produced another superb performance, clocking a time of 6:16.46 to be crowned world champions once more.

O’Donovan and McCarthy cruised home, comfortably finishing first. “It’s fine, yeah,” O’Donovan told RTÉ Sport in a typically nonchalant interview afterwards:

The 2020 Olympic champions and firm favourites were last after 700 metres, but were typically finding their rhythm and getting into their stride. They grabbed the lead by halfway, clocking 3:06.81 as they pulled away from the rest of the field to cross the line well clear. Italy and Ukraine were second and third respectively.

There was huge disappointment for the Irish Women’s Four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty, who finished sixth in their final afterwards.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The quartet landed a brilliant bronze at last summer’s Olympic Games, so today’s result will be particularly gut-wrenching. Great Britain took the crown, with the Netherlands and Australia in second and third.

Earlier today, Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey secured a bronze medal in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls final.

Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan finished fifth in the Mixed Double Sculls final, while the Irish Men’s Four of John Kearney, Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney and Jack Dorney, and Women’s Pair of Natalie Long and Tara Hanlon, were second in their respective B finals.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie